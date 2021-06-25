Fort McCoy NCO Academy students hold a formation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with Basic Leader Course 005-21 hold a formation during class operations June...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with Basic Leader Course 005-21 hold a formation during class operations June 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The NCO Academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988. The academy is one of the largest tenant organizations at the installation providing institutional training with more than 1,800 students attending annually for the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course and BLC. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students with Basic Leader Course (BLC) 005-21 hold a formation during class operations June 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The NCO Academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988.



The academy is one of the largest tenant organizations at the installation providing institutional training with more than 1,800 students attending annually for the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course and BLC.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



