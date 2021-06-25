Emotional Intelligence Activated

Photo By Ryan White | Mastering Emotional Intelligence training is now available to Airmen of the 124th...... read more read more Photo By Ryan White | Mastering Emotional Intelligence training is now available to Airmen of the 124th Fighter Wing. This new training program teaches Airmen how to develop emotional intelligence. This helps them to communicate more effectively, better handle stress and conflict, work better as part of a team, navigate change, and perform at a peak level. see less | View Image Page

Mastering Emotional Intelligence training is now available to Airmen of the 124th Fighter Wing. This new training program teaches Airmen how to develop emotional intelligence. This helps them to communicate more effectively, better handle stress and conflict, work better as part of a team, navigate change, and perform at a peak level.



Senior Master Sgt. Mindi Anderson, the human resource advisor for the 124th FW, is certified as an instructor and runs the Mastering Emotional Intelligence courses for the wing.



“I've been on an emotional intelligence journey for the last couple of years, since I started teaching it,” says Anderson, “and I've really learned a lot of things about how impactful it can be to implement strategies that we provide and practice them over time.”



Emotional intelligence strategies are taught in two types of courses–an eight-hour course open to Tech Sgt., Master Sgt., 2nd Lt. and 1st Lt. There is also a shortened two-hour course developed for teams across the base.



The eight-hour course begins with an emotional intelligence assessment, followed by self-reflection of the assessment results and instruction to better understand and become more aware of what emotional intelligence is. The last half of the day concentrates on students choosing strategies which they believe will improve their emotional intelligence over the next six months. Students take a re-assessment at the end of the six-month period to see how their emotional intelligence has improved.



“I don't even have to think about managing my emotions now because I'm able to do it automatically,” says Anderson. “I've trained my mind with strategies to arrive at a balanced mindset quicker, versus letting emotions flood me and then not really channeling them or handling them appropriately.”



Individuals interested in the eight-hour course should inquire with their Chief Master Sgt. or commander to let them know that they want to attend the next emotional intelligence course. Those courses occur about once per quarter and are open to all full-time and drill status Guardsmen.



Two-hour courses also focus on developing strategies for managing emotions but are tailored to the requesting organization’s needs. These courses for an organization can be requested at any time by contacting Senior Master Sgt. Mindi Anderson at 422-5810 or mindi.anderson.1@us.af.mil.