High Rollers demonstrate communication capability at Resolute Hunter

DIXIE VALLEY, Nev.— Airmen from the 152nd Communications Flight tested domestic operations equipment in a simulated contested environment during Exercise Resolute Hunter at the Naval Air Station Fallon Range Training Complex beginning June 17, with the exercise running through June 30. The Airmen brought the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability package (JISCC), which has been developed to provide mobile on-scene satellite connectivity for phone, internet and radio — designed specifically for domestic operations and disaster response.



A team of nine 152nd Communications Flight Airmen tested the JISCC in this environment, helping them learn tactics, techniques, and procedures of potentially using this domestic equipment globally in future conflicts.



Exercise Resolute Hunter, a joint exercise consisting of Nevada Air National Guard, Nevada Army National Guard and the Navy, tests joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) interoperability. In addition to communications flight members participating in Resolute Hunter, the 152nd Airlift Wing had 42 Security Forces defenders and 25 members of the 152nd Operations Support Squadron, with C-130 Hercules providing support during the exercise.



“Developing and implementing domestic operations capability into this exercise enhances skills and helps us learn about possible challenges of future conflicts,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tregg Jackson, 152nd Communications Flight cyber systems chief. “Understanding the intelligence aspect of these conflicts and combat targeting cycles puts our Nevada Air Guardsmen ahead, should armed conflicts occur--it creates multi-capable airmen.”



Communications Airmen not only used their equipment in a new setting, but also had the opportunity to perform duties outside their Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC), a new priority for the Air Force, with the focus on multi-capable airmen. This allows for smaller and more efficient teams--needed in remote and contested environments. For example, Staff Sgt. Joniel Mancilla, cyber systems operator with the 152nd Communications Flight acted as a radio frequency transmissions systems operator during the exercise.



“This environment is developing us to be more multi-capable airmen with our equipment, our skills, and the joint interoperability with other branches and units,” said Tech Sgt. David Almada, radio frequency transmissions systems operator with the 152nd Communications Flight.