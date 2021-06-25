Courtesy Photo | The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center reopens July 1, 2021 in Duluth, Minn.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center reopens July 1, 2021 in Duluth, Minn. see less | View Image Page

DULUTH, Minn., – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reopening the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park 10:00 a.m. July 1.



The Detroit District’s Duluth Area Office is opening the Visitor Center to the public after closing for over a year to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Masks are required inside the building for guests who are not fully vaccinated. Guests should help maintain a safe environment by practicing social distancing with those outside their group and are asked not to enter the building if they are not feeling well.



Hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the Visitor Center and near interactive exhibits for visitor use. Park Rangers will answer questions and provide tourist information at the information desk on the Visitor Center’s second level and outdoors when weather permits.



“We are glad to be able to open the Visitor Center again. Over the past year, a lot of our focus and energy was spent creating virtual interpretive content to continue getting our message out, but we also made some exciting new changes to the Visitor Center,” Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Director Sara Summers-Luedtke said. “We’ve added a large welcoming monitor in our front lobby with at-a-glance vessel schedule information, upcoming programming information, historic information and wayfinding.”



The Corps of Engineers have made other improvements to the facility including new flooring in some locations and an updated elevator.



“Additionally, we have plans to install new exhibits showcasing recent donations, Lake Superior shipwrecks and historic fleet flags/shipping companies within the next year,” She said.



The summer’s tentative schedule is 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The Visitor Center will close Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



For more details, contact Detroit District Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox or the Visitor Center information desk at 218-788-6430. Detroit District photos are available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.



