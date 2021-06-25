What does being your best mean to you? Can you work on improving yourself? Is there a version of you which you have yet to discover?



Always try to think big! Assess your patterns of thinking. Think about the ways great leaders think. The thoughts in your mind go far in defining what you do and how you view yourself. You’re going to face challenges in life but there’s always hope. Keep a positive attitude and your entire existence will work to becoming the greatness you have in your mind.



As challenges are thrown at you, you have to remember to believe in yourself. Believe that you’re a good person; a successful person! To be seen as a better person, you need to demonstrate goodness in your relationships. Low self-esteem, thinking that you’re a failure, or setting too low of standards for yourself cheats you out of being what you truly deserve to be.



To be your best, you have to set goals for yourself. Everything you do should have a goal attached in some shape or form. Goals will naturally help you stay focused and determined to become better at whatever you strive to be. It’s important to make sure your goals are S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timely). You may need to make adjustments, but if you have no vision of where you want to be then how will you know if you’re going in the right direction?



Time is one of the most valuable resources to human beings anymore. How you spend your time is important. Do you exhaust it on the trivial things or more time on the activities that will help make you the better person you want to be. There’s nothing wrong with delegation when you have too much on your plate. Don’t be afraid to ask for help to lighten your load and utilize all the resources available to you.



Another thing you can do to become your best is to step outside your comfort zone. Take on new challenges and don’t be afraid to fail. Opportunities come with the successes and failures of the challenges we face in life. Instead of focusing on the fear of failure or the added stress, think about the end results and how you will be better all around. If you hang on to your past failures, you can never move forward. You only learn from your mistakes and become wiser from others. Everyone has failed at some point in their life. It’s not about what knocks them down, but how they got back up, stronger than before.



At the end of the day, remember there’s nobody holding you back from changing. You are your only competition at becoming the best at who you are.

