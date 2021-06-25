M&FRC assists voters during Armed Forces Voters Week

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – In cognizance of Armed Forces Voters Week, June 27 through July 5, military members, families of military members and Department of Defense civilians are encouraged to prepare to vote.



The voting process can seem foreign to younger adults who haven’t yet exercised their Constitutional right.



For those unfamiliar with the process, a common question is “How does someone vote when away from their home state of residency?”



The first step is getting an absentee ballot which starts with the click of a button at the Federal Voting Assistance Program website. The website is a one-stop shop for all military voting resources. The website allows members to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, update contact information, view specific state guidelines and election dates, check ballot status and more.



Another resource for those on base is the Installation Voting Assistance office located in the Military & Family Readiness Center. Princesca Dew, an Installation Voting Assistance officer here, is always eager to help with voting concerns.



“Often times, I meet service members that have never registered to vote, or are unfamiliar with the process of requesting an absentee ballot,” said Dew. “I enjoy being able to provide them with the resources and explaining the steps required so they can exercise their right to vote.”



The M&FRC building is located at 8105 Condor St.



For further assistance, contact the Installation Voting Assistance office at macdill.voting@us.af.mil or 813-828-VOTE.

