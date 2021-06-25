DHA Spearheads Effort for Working Dog Research Collaboration

Military Working Dogs provide a critical force protection capability and are an important force multiplier for the combatant commander.



The Defense Health Agency's Veterinary Service is at the forefront of the effort to develop and foster working dog knowledge sharing and research collaboration within the Department of Defense, federal and state government agencies, and civilian research and academia communities of interest.

