    DHA Spearheads Effort for Working Dog Research Collaboration

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Story by Janet Aker 

    Military Health System

    Military Working Dogs provide a critical force protection capability and are an important force multiplier for the combatant commander.

    The Defense Health Agency's Veterinary Service is at the forefront of the effort to develop and foster working dog knowledge sharing and research collaboration within the Department of Defense, federal and state government agencies, and civilian research and academia communities of interest.

    military working dogs
    MWD
    research
    forum
    dogs

