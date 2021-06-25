MSC Reservists Provide Support to Navy’s Pacific Sentry Exercise

Navy Reservists from the Military Sealift Command Pacific Headquarters Unit and Military Sealift Command Far East have been participating the Pacific Sentry 2021 exercise in San Diego.



Twelve reservists participated in two weeks of simulated, contingency scenarios during the “Table Top” exercise. The exercise focused on a simulated war scenario, with MSC coordinating combat logistics services to Navy forces in the Indo Pacific Command Theater.



As in years past, the reservists ran a real-world scenario during this exercise, which gave them the opportunity to learn how to support a real world scenario in a controlled environment, in an operation support position with MSC and Commander THIRD FLEET.



“Pacific Sentry really mimics real world logistics scenarios for us,” said Yeoman Second Class Ryan Feliciano, of the MSCPAC HQ Unit. “It gives us an idea of how things come together, and how things would play out in an actual contingency situation.”



It’s not just working out operational scenarios that proved valuable for the reservists who participated in Pacific Sentry. According to Capt. Jim Rosenbach, commanding officer of MSCPAC HQ unit, being in a team environment and working with each other, as well as with other commands, such as THIRD FLEET, helped to bridge gaps in communication, and to help everyone understand how each different command does business and can work with each other.



“Communication is always going to be an issue; it’s just the nature of the beast. We need to bridge that gap,” said Rosenbach. “Learning about our commander at THIRD FLEET; how he thinks about operations and learning from him for future operations was huge for us, because in future operations, he will be our commander. That is what exercises like Pacific Sentry do for us. They allow us to make mistakes, to learn from those mistakes, and to move forward to a more cohesive way of doing things.”



Due to COVID 19 travel restriction in Singapore, this year’s Pacific Sentry exercise provided another layer of opportunity, with the addition of Reservists from MSC Far East.



“Being from FE (Far East), and working with PAC (Pacific) has been a great experience for us,” explained Capt. Don Moore, MSCFE’s commanding officer. “Working side-by-side, and face-to-face builds comradery and builds a team. It makes us better warfighters; not necessarily now, but in the future, because we know how each other thinks and works.”



Pacific Sentry 2021 was truly and integrated exercise for MSCPAC, as this was the first time members of the Operations Department stood watches alongside the Reservists. Putting into play the idea that in a real world scenario, the team would be working seamlessly together.



Pacific Sentry 2021 is one exercise in a series of training exercise that focus on joint training integration among U.S. forces. It was designed to exercise U.S. Pacific Command headquarters staff and command components in a real world, operational level of war scenario.

