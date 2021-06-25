Photo Essay: Fort McCoy supports National Guard’s Patriot '21 exercise

Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Air Force security forces members and others participate in a training scenario...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Air Force security forces members and others participate in a training scenario at a training area June 16, 2021, during the National Guard Patriot '21 exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. Multiple Air Force SF and civilian law-enforcement agencies participated in the exercise to help build real-world medical response and peacekeeping skills in the event of a natural disaster. Patriot ‘21 was a joint, interagency exercise sponsored by the National Guard Bureau (NGB). It took place at Volk Field, Wis., Combat Readiness Training Center and Fort McCoy from June 14-17. It is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner that they would during disasters. The exercise tests the National Guard’s abilities to support response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios, such as an earthquake creating a collapsed building, mass casualties, and the need for search and rescue along with evacuations of injured personnel. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Personnel are shown participating in a training scenario at a training area June 16, 2021, during the National Guard Patriot '21 exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Multiple agencies participated in the exercise to help build real-world medical response and peacekeeping skills in the event of a natural disaster.



Patriot ‘21 was a joint, interagency exercise sponsored by the National Guard Bureau (NGB). It took place at Volk Field, Wis., Combat Readiness Training Center and Fort McCoy from June 14-17. It is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner that they would during disasters.



The exercise tests the National Guard’s abilities to support response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios, such as an earthquake creating a collapsed building, mass casualties, and the need for search and rescue along with evacuations of injured personnel.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.