Veterans from Desert Storm and Desert Shield Return Home for Inspection

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) became the first division in the U.S. Army to execute a division Pass in Review, June 24, 2021. COVID-19 pandemic constrained how the Army conducts traditional military ceremonies since early 2020. The division has the highest vaccinated population in the Army, so the decision to conduct a full review was to reify the division cohesion.



Sentiments across the parade field, a symbolic space to the division and its history, were extremely positive.



“Today we are honoring the 30th Anniversary of Operations DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



During the ceremony you saw the bond between the veterans in attendance and those currently serving. Generations of “Screaming Eagles” Soldiers were reunited to celebrate the rich history they co-created.



As Maj. Gen. JP McGee departed the reviewing stand to inspect his division, he was accompanied by World War II veterans of the 101st, Sgt. Dan McBride and Pfc. Vince Speranza. As each unit rendered honors during the inspection and honored the multi-generational servicemembers of the 101st.



“This connection with our battle-tested veterans serves as a reminder of what the 101st Airborne Division exists for, and that is to win wars,” Maj. Gen. McGee continued.



This was one of the culminating events for this year’s Week of the Eagles, which consisted of observances to honor the fallen, regimental reunions, and various competitive events.



During the review, awards were presented by Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp for excellence. Those recognized in front of the division, community leaders, and spectators were 1st Lt. Ryan Burke and 1st Lt. Sean Farrell, the 2021 Best Air Assault Competitors of the Year, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader”, 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasan”, Col. Ed Matthaidess and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, received the Commander's Cup, the Honor Battalion Champion Cup was presented to Lt. Col. Michael Harrison and Command Sgt. Maj. James Bordelon, Capt. Patrick Richardson and Capt. Darius Javan, the Champions of the 2021 Best Sapper Competition, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion “Bull Strike”, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”.



The Pass in Review is a long-standing military tradition that began as a way for a newly assigned commander to inspect his troops. As the review began, marching first in the formation was the division chief of staff and the staff primaries, followed along by veterans of Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and Vietnam. Other veterans looking on represented campaigns that ranged from World War II to the most recent ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.



Marching behind the formation of veterans honored this week, were the current Screaming Eagles representing the division. Alongside Maj. Gen. JP McGee during the pass in review were four other former commanding generals of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Gen. (Ret.) J.H. Binford Peay, Gen. (Ret.) Richard ‘Dick’ Cody, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert Clark, and Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:31 Story ID: 399759 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans from Desert Storm and Desert Shield Return Home for Inspection, by CPT Matthew Visser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.