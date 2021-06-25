Fort McCoy hosts IMCOM-Readiness director visit

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough visits a new...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough visits a new family home in South Post Housing on June 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. McCullough visited Fort McCoy from June 7 to 9. She was joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Dennison, CSM for IMCOM-Readiness. McCullough and Dennison visited Fort McCoy to tour training and quality-of-life facilities and attend briefings about Fort McCoy — including the Installation Planning Board, which develops the Integrated Priorities List in support of improving installation services and programs. During the visit, they spoke with senior leadership throughout the garrison. (Photo by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough visited Fort McCoy from June 7 to 9. She was joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Dennison, CSM for IMCOM-Readiness.



McCullough and Dennison visited Fort McCoy to tour training and quality-of-life facilities and attend briefings about Fort McCoy — including the Installation Planning Board, which develops the Integrated Priorities List in support of improving installation services and programs.



During the visit, they spoke with senior leadership throughout the garrison. They also visited simulation facilities run by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; toured several Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs; visited one of the new, recently completed homes in South Post Housing; and saw the new modern barracks construction, which is overseen by the Directorate of Public Works.



In addition, McCullough took the time to recognize and present coins to several Fort McCoy employees who’d earned awards throughout the previous year.



“We were honored to have Ms. McCullough visit Fort McCoy in her rotation this year,” Poss said.



“It was an outstanding opportunity to show her all the great things Team McCoy is doing to improve our Soldiers’ and families’ quality of life.”

“We are all proud of our staff who were recognized by Ms. McCullough for their service and contributions to the garrison,” Poss added.



