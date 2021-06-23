Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center changes leadership

Fort Hood, Texas – Col. Daniel J. Moore, received the guidon from Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, commander, Regional Health Command-Central and assumed command of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center from Col. Richard G. Malish June 23.

Moore, a graduate of the Army Basic Rotary Wing course and a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) pilot, previously served as the Army Surgeon General’s chief of plans takes the reins as Malish moves on to his new role as chief of staff to the acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.

Bagby noted, as the leadership of the medical center changes, delivery of safe, quality care will not.

“Since 1965 (Carl R.) Darnall Army Medical Center has fostered a culture of medical excellence in Killeen and throughout central Texas,” said Bagby.

“As we move into an uncertain future, but one (that) I think will be much better than the last year – now that we have a vaccine and we seem to be getting a handle on things – I am confident that under your leadership the healthcare team here will continue to excel at its role as a key partner with III Corps and the entire military health system in support of our Soldiers and their families,” he said.

CRDAMC will continue to deliver safe, quality care with an eye toward innovation when it supports the healthcare and readiness needs of the community.

Malish leaves a team that executed the vision with skill and passion.

Under his leadership, CRDAMC revitalized access to care with the implementation of the QUiC (Quality, Urgent, internet & phone, Care) clinics, decreased the number of patient transfers, expanded access to care and became the No. 1 user of virtual health platforms in the Department of Defense.

“Every change and success that Colonel Malish made during this last two years has had a direct benefit on the beneficiaries to walk through the doors of CRDAMC,” said Bagby. “Whether they are active duty military, dependents or retirees they know the quality of their healthcare is unsurpassed and world class.”

As Moore steps into his role, Bagby noted that he possess’ the knowledge, leadership and strategic vision necessary to ensure CRDAMC maintains its status as premiere medical readiness platform.

The new commander noted that the exceptional team of Soldiers are the future of Army operational medicine and the civilian work force drives the success of CRDAMC.

“It is an honor and awesome responsibility to serve the Soldiers and beneficiaries of the Fort Hood community and I thank you for this opportunity to serve with this great team of professionals. Thanks for your continued support for Fort Hood and to this community,” Moore said.

Date Taken: 06.23.2021