NAVFAC EURAFCENT helps Moldova respond to emergencies

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) does more than support U.S., allied and partner nation forces on four continents. Their efforts often extend to helping our partner nation’s communities. Examples of this help include construction and renovations of medical clinics, schools, community centers and emergency service facilities - projects focused on improving the quality of life for the populations surrounding them.



One of these projects was “officially” declared operational June 3 at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $340,200 Cantemir Fire and Rescue Station in Moldova. The project transformed an abandoned border police station into a larger, modern fire and rescue station that greatly improved working conditions for station staff and enables them to more effectively respond to natural and man-made disasters.



NAVFAC’s Expeditionary Business Line (EXBL) executed all aspects of the project, from the initial conceptual design, contracting and the construction management up to the final acceptance by the city. “Thanks to NAVFAC support, we reduce the time of intervention of our rescue and firefighting units that give a chance for people to be saved,” said Svetlana Drobot, Head of International Cooperation and Project Management Directorate of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Moldova.



Over the last eight years, EXBL has provided technical and contracting assistance to the U.S. Embassy in Moldova on 31 projects valued at $8M. Twenty-four of these have been Humanitarian Assistance projects funded by U.S. European Command (EUCOM) with support from the U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC), U.S. Embassy, Chisinau, Moldova.



Maj. Raymond Sienkiewicz, USAF, Chief, ODC, recognizes the value of NAVFAC’s professional expertise in helping to strengthen ties.



“The strong partnership of U.S. Embassy Chisinau and NAVFAC has time and again strengthened the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Moldova. NAVFAC's expertise and capabilities have been powerful assets in the U.S. Embassy's collaborative efforts with the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, further enhancing Moldova's own capabilities to help its citizens in times of crisis. This is an excellent testament to how U.S. and European partnerships help our nations to be "Stronger Together"!"



The citizens of Moldova are not the only beneficiaries of this project. As a result of an International Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Moldova and Romania, emergency response personnel assigned to the new station will also respond to calls originating in bordering Romania. The agreement is by no means one-sided, however, fire and rescue personnel elsewhere in Romania also respond to emergency situations in Moldova.



"I am proud to be involved in these projects. Working with our embassies throughout the NAVFAC area of operations to improve the quality of life for citizens in our partner nations is rewarding for me personally and professionally. The fact that this new station will enable our Moldova friends to provide neighboring Romania with life-saving emergency services makes the project even more fulfilling," said Jose Hernandez, NAVFAC EXBL’s lead project manager on this effort.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT executes approximately $1 billion per year in construction, professional engineering and facilities services for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO commands in countries throughout Europe, Africa and Central Command where the Navy is the DoD lead agent for military construction.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:10 Story ID: 399742 Location: MD Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT helps Moldova respond to emergencies, by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.