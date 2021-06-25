Senior Summit provides opportunity for collaboration and communication

Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | Members of the 195th Wing listen to a safety presentation at the Wing Senior Summit,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | Members of the 195th Wing listen to a safety presentation at the Wing Senior Summit, June 15, 2021, at Marysville, California. The summit was comprised of briefings from key agencies within the wing including the Force Support Flight, Comptroller Flight, Inspector General, Director of Psychological Health and many more. In addition there were breakout sessions for specific work groups to discuss pertinent topics for the year ahead. see less | View Image Page

The 195th Wing hosted a Senior Summit June 14-18, 2021 in Marysville, California. The summit brought together 70 members from the wing’s seven squadrons across the state.



Over the course of the week they received briefings from key agencies within the wing including the Force Support Flight, Comptroller Flight, Inspector General, Director of Psychological Health and many more. In addition there were breakout sessions for specific work groups to discuss pertinent topics for the year ahead.



“The purpose of the Senior Summit is to not only accomplish yearly required training but to gather together as leaders, mentors and innovators and discuss critical highlights and trends for our Wing,” said Col. Robert M. Sage, 195th Wing commander.



A highlight of the summit was being able to bring together airmen that are normally geographically separated due to the unique nature of the 195th Wing mission sets and operating locations.



Open communication and dialogue also proved to be a hallmark of the week with problem solving and process improvements being a focal point.



“I want to improve our clarity among leadership and fine tune our existing process structures,” said Sage. “I encourage each of you to ask questions, challenge the way things are done and continue to improve the way our Wing does business.”