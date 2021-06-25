Team supports quality of life improvements through inspection

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – To ensure quality of life initiatives are up to standard, the Army Materiel Command Inspector General has sworn in a team that is inspecting new construction across Army installations.



Mark Wilson, the inspection team leader, said two teams conduct installation inspections two to three times a year, with topics changing yearly.



For this ongoing inspection, the team’s focus is to ensure construction projects meet or exceed industry quality standards, and that the garrisons’ staff and Army leaders are aware of what mechanisms exist to ensure projects are done using applicable building codes and quality materials.



Wilson said Gen. Ed Daly, the commanding general of AMC, approves the inspection plans and receives an in-brief at the beginning of the inspection and an out-brief with findings and recommendations.



“This gives him visibility of what’s going on, on the ground,” Wilson said.



In April, AMC IG Col. Richard Pierce swore in Shawn Peyton, Elizabeth Cruz and Mary Scott to inspect new construction. Robin Green was sworn in separately to support Installation Management Command in a parallel effort. Since then, the team has completed site visits, making note of what is going well and what needs to be improved. The team then returns, makes recommendations and pulls together a report for Daly.



Green has more than 20 years of housing experience in the federal government, recently working as a program manager for the AMC G-4 housing division and as a housing management assistant with IMCOM headquarters G-4. She said this mission allows the team to ensure the right processes are in place for the oversight of the Residential Communities Initiative new construction and renovation projects.



“We were very excited to be a part of the AMC IG team,” Green said. “We feel that our team’s skills and experiences have prepared us to be a considerable force in the housing world and are excited to share our housing expertise and to learn as much as we can from the IG Team, the garrisons’ staff and Army leadership and utilize the skills we learn to better the housing mission at all echelons.”



The team’s final site visit will be in August. Wilson said the report should be finalized in October. He said inspections like this one helps Army leaders keep their finger on the pulse, while also empowering garrisons and discussing policies and procedures.



“We’re the eyes and ears of the command,” Wilson said. “We’re unbiased. We have no buy-in. We report directly to him, so the information does not get watered down.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 09:36 Story ID: 399731 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team supports quality of life improvements through inspection, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.