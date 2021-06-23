U.S. Navy, Mexican Navy Conduct CODEP

PACIFIC OCEAN–The U.S. Navy and Mexican Navy conducted a cooperative deployment (CODEP) off the coast of Mexico, June 23.



The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) and the Mexican Navy frigate ARM Benito Juarez (POLA 101) conducted the CODEP, consisted of navigational and communication drills as the ships coordinated maneuvers alongside each other, to enhance U.S. and Mexico bilateral cooperation.



Evolutions like this increase operational readiness and interoperability between participating ships, increasing planning and communication abilities, and improving complex maritime operations efficiency and effectiveness.



“This CODEP was a great opportunity for our navies to showcase our newest warships operating together in open waters,” said Cmdr. Christopher Wolff, Mobile’s commanding officer. “While demonstrating agility and flexibility that exist between our allied nations and closest neighbors I look forward to opportunities to build on this first exchange for Mobile and work together in the future.”



The CODEP demonstrated the U.S. Navy’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships in the region.



Mobile is en route to its homeport in San Diego, after being commissioned, May 22, during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It will be the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations–from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



