Weekly update on Washington National Guard COVID-19 relief efforts-2106241

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, continues to serve Washington communities by providing personnel and support to vaccination teams, food distribution centers, medical operations, and other relief efforts across the state of Washington.



The Washington National Guard's JTF Steelhead continues to support state and county emergency managers in their unified efforts during the COVID-19 response.



During the week of June 14-20, 2021, the follow actions happened:



• 402 COVID-19 vaccines were administered by Washington National Guard medical personnel

Guard medical personnel administered 159 COVID-19 vaccines at the Spokane county mass-vaccination sites, with two mobile team administering 243 vaccines in Benton and Spokane County. As of June 20, a total of 255,028 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by Washington National Guard medical personnel. The Spokane mass-vaccination site and two mobile teams were stood down at the direction of the Health Department. We continue to work in support of the Washington State Health Department to ensure that every person that wants a vaccine has access to a vaccine.



• 797,458 pounds of food and 56,326 meals were packaged and distributed by National Guard service members

JTF Steelhead continues to support 38 food banks and distribution centers across the state. Since April 2020, we have helped package and distribute more than 96.5 million pounds of food and over 6.2 million meals at 79 locations throughout Washington State. The Washington National Guard continues to support the Washington State Department of Agriculture and community food banks to help alleviate food insecurity caused by the effects of COVID-19.



• The Medical Surge team provided isolation and quarantine services to three individuals, and provided logistical support to transport seven ventilators and 56 hospital beds

The Washington National Guard’s Medical Surge team continued to provide medical services and facilities to three individuals at a Department of Health isolation & quarantine site in Lewis County. Food, shelter, and medical screening are provided these individuals as they conducted their isolation and quarantine. The MedSurge team provided logistical and transportation support to move seven ventilators and 56 hospital beds to and from medical facilities across the state. The MedSurge team continues to work in support of, and at the direction of, the Department of Health in providing medical surge capability, and logistics support, to state and local entities.



Key Events during the week of June 14-20, 2021:



• Following a June 9 proclamation, the Sedro-Woolley City Council observed the week of June 14 as the “Washington National Guard Sedro-Woolley Unit Week,” recognizing the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response in Sedro-Woolley and Skagit County. The proclamation, made by Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson, acknowledged the support JTF Steelhead service members provided to the Helping Hands food bank in packaging and distributing 1.4 million pounds of food to over 175,000 families experiencing food insecurity in Skagit County.



• The Washington National Guard, at the direction of the Washington State Department of Health, stood down two mobile vaccinations teams, serving Whatcom and Pacific Counties, June 14 and 15. National Guard healthcare specialists administered 6,968 COVID-19 vaccines to communities in Whatcom County, while 1,542 vaccines were given in Pacific County. Two mobile teams will continue to support the Health Department’s vaccination efforts in Spokane and Benton counties.



• The National Guard concluded support at the Spokane mass-vaccination site as it closed, June 17. Supporting the Spokane Regional Health District, JTF Steelhead, with the Washington Department of Health, administered 55,638 vaccines.



