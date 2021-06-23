JTF-B hosts local commonwealth representatives at Soto Cano

Photo By Maria Pinel | Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras - U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer (center), Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Maria Pinel | Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras - U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer (center), Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, discusses partnership opportunities during a meeting with members of the Commonwealth of Municipalities in the Southwestern Area of Comayagua and La Paz, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 23, 2021. The task force has conducted multiple partnership engagements throughout both departments, including donations of supplies and personal protective equipment in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program. see less | View Image Page

Joint Task Force-Bravo and Army Support Activity leadership hosted mayors and civilian leaders from the departments of Comayagua and La Paz at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras to continue the legacy of partnership and cooperation between the Task Force and its Honduran partners, June 23.



“As neighbors to this region we strive to strengthen cooperation with our partners and assist however we can,” said U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, JTF-Bravo commander. “These engagements help us understand our partners’ needs and are critical to our collective success through medical outreach, chapel hikes and humanitarian assistance.”



Visitors included representatives of the Commonwealth of Municipalities in the Southwestern Area of Comayagua and La Paz, known locally as MANSUCOPA, an association formed by nine municipalities from the departments of Comayagua, La Paz and Francisco Morazán, that promotes joint development, and cultural and environmental programs to provide security, stability, and enhanced infrastructure.



“I would like to thank JTF-Bravo for everything you have done because you have done a lot for my municipality and our region,” said Nestor Mendoza, mayor of Villa de San Antonio during the event.



JTF-B is based out of Soto Cano Air Base, located between both departments, and conducts multiple partnership engagements through the Civil Affairs office, medical partnership exchanges in local clinics with the Medical Element and subject matter expert exchanges with local forces and fire departments with the Military Police Detachment and 612th Air Base Squadron.



The task force has also provided several donations of supplies and personal protective equipment in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program valued at more than $100,000.



“We have been at Soto Cano for almost 40 years and our partnership has only grown stronger through some challenging times” said Gventer. “Whether it’s with the ongoing pandemic or with recent disaster relief efforts, we are here for our friends and partners in Honduras and throughout Central America as we have been since 1983.”