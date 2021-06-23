JFC Norfolk holds Inaugural Commander's Conference essential to Alliance Coordination in the Atlantic

Commanders from more than 30 organizations across the joint environment within NATO gathered in person and virtually in order to discuss the future of cross coordination of Alliance and Partner activity within their shared area of focus-the Atlantic, June 23.



NATO’s Theater Component Commanders, and leaders from national headquarters around the Atlantic Rim participated in the one-day discussion.



“This command was stood up to unify operational effects across Alliance within this region of the world,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of JFC Norfolk, “The goal is to truly harness the power of all military activity with the Alliance to ensure we continue to deter any adversary.”



This seminar will shape operations across a growing Alliance command network and continue the necessary work to synchronize and integrate joint and combined forces within the North Atlantic and High North .



"The security environment has changed; it is more critical than ever that we, the military leaders within NATO, continue to reinforce our commitment achieving our shared visions,” said Lewis. "The strength of our nations is inherently linked and the security and stability of the Alliance depends on it.”



NATO commands participating in the conference included Joint Force Command Norfolk, Allied Maritime Command, Allied Air Command, Allied Land Command, NATO Special Operations Headquarters, NATO Allied Command Transformation, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Center of Excellence.



Several European countries participated including Iceland, Poland, Romania, Greece and Turkey.



JFCNF provides a critical capability to Supreme Allied Commander Europe’s (SACEUR) operational responsibilities. It was born out of the Allied adaptation to a changing security environment that emphasizes the trans-Atlantic as a critical domain. As an organization governed by an international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it brings with it the ability to act early in order to ensure a joint deterrent effect and improve the responsiveness of NATO.

