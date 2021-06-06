337th Engineer Battalion hold change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- The 337th Engineer Battalion held a change of command ceremony as Lt. Col. Pasquale Pellegrino Jr. relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Felts here June 6.



“Commanding the 337th Engineer Battalion has be one of the highlights and greatest honors of my career. I do not believe there is any better way for me to retire from the Army then leading the 337th Engineers,” said Pellegrino, outcoming commander of the 337th EN BN, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.



Pellegrino assumed command of the battalion in 2019. Not only was he commander of the battalion, but he was also the commander of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear-Task Force.



“Change of commands are always bittersweet moments, we are saying ‘goodbye’ to a great Soldier and a great leader, and we are also welcoming the new leadership,” said Col. John Pippy, commander of the 55th MEB. “The only constant in the military is change, and these ceremonies give us a chance to reflect on the great things that have happened and also to look forward to the future that is ahead of us.”



During Pellegrino’s tenure with the battalion, the Soldiers of the 337th have been tested with supporting the Homeland Response Force, COVID-19, domestic operations, snowstorms, and more.



“Because of Covid-19, my staff had to make adjustments to our training plan,” said Pellegrino. “Part of those adjustments involved State Active Duty missions, for Covid-19 and also for domestic operations. The 337th Engineer Battalion supported both of those operations in the tradition of citizen-soldiers to include a very successful vaccine mission supported by the 128th Chemical Company.”



During Pellegrino’s remarks, he talked about being nervous to take command of such a strong unit in 2019.



“The 337th is a slightly different engineer unit than I was used to working with. My whole career was spent with mostly maneuver units as a combat engineer, so I was unsure how I would adjust or fit with this unit,” he said. “Thanks to the Soldiers and staff of the Battalion, the 337th is one of the best battalions in the 28th Infantry Division.”



In U.S. Army tradition, the 337th performed a passing of the battalion colors. The passing of the colors representing the passing of the command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Pellegrino to Col. Pippy, who then passed the colors to the incoming commander Lt. Col. Felts.



“To the Soldiers of the 337th Engineer Battalion, it is an honor to be chosen to command this battalion, and I look forward to working with all of you,” said Felts.



Felts has been fortunate in both his military and professional career to work with some outstanding leaders, many of which were at the ceremony and had an impact on his career, he said. He has served with both Col. Pippy and Lt. Col. Pellegrino, for more than 10 years; and in terms of Pellegrino, more than 20 years in different roles.



For the Soldiers of the 337th EN BN, Felts said that he looked forward to the many challenges ahead.



“We shall face these challenges head on, and as a team,” he said.

