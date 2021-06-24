ARCG welcomes new commander

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Col. Darren Antal relinquished command of the Army Reserve Careers Group to Col. Frederick Hockett during a change of command ceremony at the Sadowski Center June 24.



Major Gen. Gregory Mosser, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command officiated the cerermony and addressed both the incoming and outgoing commanders during his remarks.



“Darren, congratulations on a job well done and your tremendous efforts,” said Mosser. “Fred, good luck to you as you meet the outstanding men and women of the Army Reserve Careers Group.”



Following the traditional passing of the unit’s colors, the outgoing commander spoke about his time at Fort Knox.



“This has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Antal. “I’ve always wanted to be a brigade commander, it’s why it hurts a little bit to leave today, but after 26 months I’m going to hand it over to Fred. I’m sure the future is going to be bright.”



Having served at Fort Knox before, Hockett expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the central Kentucky post.



“This is a sort of homecoming for us, and I’m truly thankful to be back at the U.S. ARCG,” said Hockett. “There’s a great deal of work ahead to maintain the high level of standard that Col. Antal has set.”



Hockett then directly addressed the members of the unit.



“Thank you for being on the path you’ve chosen that helps keep this nation strong,” said Hockett. “I’m proud to serve alongside each of you.”



Hockett began his military career in 1987 and comes to Fort Knox after serving as the director of operations, readiness and mobilization at the U.S. Army Reserve Command Headquarters in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

