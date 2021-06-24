Tennessee National Guard conducts its first post-COVID Boss Lift

JACKSON, Tenn. - On June 18, the Tennessee National Guard and the Employer

Support of the Guard and Reserve held the first Boss Lift since the

COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Soldiers with the 1/230th Assault

Helicopter Battalion transported local employers from Army Aviation Support

Facility #3 in Jackson to Milan's Volunteer Training Site via UH-60

Blackhawks.



Once the employers arrived at the Volunteer Training Site, they viewed

weapons and equipment displays, spoke with Soldiers on military training

such as clearing buildings, and later, simulated convoy operations and foot

patrols. These simulations allowed the employers to use the same equipment

that Tennessee Guardsmen train with.



The Boss Lift is an ESGR program that allows local employers to experience a

small taste of military life. Employers ride in military vehicles, visit

training sites, observe military weapons and try field rations. They also

get a better understanding of the military tasks performed by the Guardsmen

they employ.



Tom Buckley, the area chair of the Jackson ESGR, spoke about the importance

of Boss Lifts and how they help strengthen the understanding of military

service for employers that are chosen to participate.



"Boss Lifts allow us to educate the employer regarding the Uniformed Service

Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA," Buckley said. "We also

explained to the employers that they were invited to participate in the Boss

Lift to recognize their contribution to the well-being of our Guardsmen.

Your average person has never flown in a Blackhawk, and they're usually

pretty excited to do that."



Monte Cooper, the Senior Vice President of the Electric Division of Jackson

Energy Authority, was impressed by the experience.



"This event gave us a good feeling for how detailed an operation that Guard

service is," said Cooper. "As an employer, the more we understand about what

our Guardsmen do, the better we can serve them."



Jim Mungenast, the state chair of the Tennessee ESGR, emphasized how the

ESGR helps to strengthen the relationship between the National Guard and

businesses through recognition of their dedication to their Guardsmen

employees.



"The ESGR's main mission is to ensure that employers of those serving in the

Guard and Reserve, and their service members all understand their

obligations under the USERRA law; and to recognize those employers who

support our troops," said Mungenast. "We have a robust awards program from

individual boss recognition with the Patriotic Employer Award, to the

Freedom Award, which is awarded by the Secretary of Defense to those

employers who provide exceptional support to their employees who serve in

the reserve components."



"Through events such as Boss Lifts and Breakfasts with the Boss, we help

employers understand the importance of the military's reserve component to

our national security, and learn what their employees do during their

military duty," said Mungenast.



Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the ESGR had to adjust the ways it

engaged with companies that employ Guardsmen. In order to protect the health

of local employers and Guardsmen, the ESGR scaled back on some of its

typical activities. That resulted in a temporary suspension of Boss Lifts.

The last Tennessee National Guard Boss Lift prior to the pandemic had taken

place in August 2019.



"During the COVID restrictions, we made some virtual award presentations to

recognize those employers who supported their Guard and Reserve members,"

said Mungenast. "In March we were able to start back with in-person award

ceremonies. This personal touch is appreciated by the service member and the

employers who are recognized."

