    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Tennessee National Guard conducts its first post-COVID Boss Lift

    A Tennessee Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 1/230th Assault

    JACKSON, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Story by Sgt. Finis Dailey 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    JACKSON, Tenn. - On June 18, the Tennessee National Guard and the Employer
    Support of the Guard and Reserve held the first Boss Lift since the
    COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Soldiers with the 1/230th Assault
    Helicopter Battalion transported local employers from Army Aviation Support
    Facility #3 in Jackson to Milan's Volunteer Training Site via UH-60
    Blackhawks.

    Once the employers arrived at the Volunteer Training Site, they viewed
    weapons and equipment displays, spoke with Soldiers on military training
    such as clearing buildings, and later, simulated convoy operations and foot
    patrols. These simulations allowed the employers to use the same equipment
    that Tennessee Guardsmen train with.

    The Boss Lift is an ESGR program that allows local employers to experience a
    small taste of military life. Employers ride in military vehicles, visit
    training sites, observe military weapons and try field rations. They also
    get a better understanding of the military tasks performed by the Guardsmen
    they employ.

    Tom Buckley, the area chair of the Jackson ESGR, spoke about the importance
    of Boss Lifts and how they help strengthen the understanding of military
    service for employers that are chosen to participate.

    "Boss Lifts allow us to educate the employer regarding the Uniformed Service
    Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA," Buckley said. "We also
    explained to the employers that they were invited to participate in the Boss
    Lift to recognize their contribution to the well-being of our Guardsmen.
    Your average person has never flown in a Blackhawk, and they're usually
    pretty excited to do that."

    Monte Cooper, the Senior Vice President of the Electric Division of Jackson
    Energy Authority, was impressed by the experience.

    "This event gave us a good feeling for how detailed an operation that Guard
    service is," said Cooper. "As an employer, the more we understand about what
    our Guardsmen do, the better we can serve them."

    Jim Mungenast, the state chair of the Tennessee ESGR, emphasized how the
    ESGR helps to strengthen the relationship between the National Guard and
    businesses through recognition of their dedication to their Guardsmen
    employees.

    "The ESGR's main mission is to ensure that employers of those serving in the
    Guard and Reserve, and their service members all understand their
    obligations under the USERRA law; and to recognize those employers who
    support our troops," said Mungenast. "We have a robust awards program from
    individual boss recognition with the Patriotic Employer Award, to the
    Freedom Award, which is awarded by the Secretary of Defense to those
    employers who provide exceptional support to their employees who serve in
    the reserve components."

    "Through events such as Boss Lifts and Breakfasts with the Boss, we help
    employers understand the importance of the military's reserve component to
    our national security, and learn what their employees do during their
    military duty," said Mungenast.

    Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the ESGR had to adjust the ways it
    engaged with companies that employ Guardsmen. In order to protect the health
    of local employers and Guardsmen, the ESGR scaled back on some of its
    typical activities. That resulted in a temporary suspension of Boss Lifts.
    The last Tennessee National Guard Boss Lift prior to the pandemic had taken
    place in August 2019.

    "During the COVID restrictions, we made some virtual award presentations to
    recognize those employers who supported their Guard and Reserve members,"
    said Mungenast. "In March we were able to start back with in-person award
    ceremonies. This personal touch is appreciated by the service member and the
    employers who are recognized."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 13:51
    Story ID: 399644
    Location: JACKSON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard conducts its first post-COVID Boss Lift, by SGT Finis Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

