Musical artist Chris Kroeze entertains Fort McCoy community during free concert

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Artist Chris Kroeze sings a song June 15, 2021, during his 90-minute concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. He entertained dozens of audience members in McCoy's Community Center during a concert that was organized by Wisconsin USO and supported by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wis., and is a national recording artist. Kroeze rose to national attention during his participation in the hit TV singing competition, The Voice, during the 2018 season. He nearly won the competition — earning runner-up honors. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

For 90 minutes on June 15, dozens of installation community members got to witness the artistry of entertainer Chris Kroeze during a concert in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The concert, coordinated by the Wisconsin USO and supported by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, offered the first indoor musical event like thos on post since the start off the pandemic in 2020.



“Chris Kroeze stopping by to entertain the troops was a breath of fresh air to many military members who have spent the last year with the rest of the country watching COVID-19 TV coverage or visiting or staffing testing sites,” said Operations and Program Manager Ellie Hazlett with USO Wisconsin. “For the USO to be able to bring someone of Chris’ skill and talent to Fort McCoy was exciting.”



Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wis., and is familiar with the installation. “I’m glad to be here,” he said.



Kroeze rose to national attention during his participation in the hit TV singing competition, The Voice, during the 2018 season. He nearly won the competition — earning runner-up honors.



According to his biography on www.allmusic.com, written by Stephen Thomas Erlewine, the appearance on the show helped propel Kroeze to national prominence.



“Kroeze’s adherence to roots rock and country traditions proved to be a winning formula for the Wisconsin native when he appeared on the 15th season of The Voice,” the biography states. “He took home the crown of runner-up when the season wrapped in late 2018, but by that point, his heartland appeal had been evident. He had strong placements on internet charts, and he’d already chalked up years on the road supporting everybody from Montgomery Gentry to the Doobie Brothers.”



At Fort McCoy, Kroeze played a mix of his current and past hits and covered several songs by other artists. Hazlett said to have an artist of his skills for a USO concert was special.



“We almost never get this type of USO entertainment at the smaller installations in the states,” Hazlett said. “Most of the entertainment options are concentrated overseas where it is hard to come by a touch of home and familiar things are more needed. We were able to provide Chris with his first USO tour experience and open the horizon for the USO to more of this type of event on the post. The USO is always excited when we can offer any entertainment to the military. Also, with the base easing COVID restrictions, this was the perfect timing for a small concert.”



Before the 90-minute performance, Hazlett took Kroeze around the installation to units where he also met with troops and did some performances.



“While talking to Chris backstage about why the USO loved to host performers for the troops, Chris made a few comments about how this was his favorite size group to perform for,” Hazlett said. “He said it reminded him of when he started to perform at 13 years old, and all of the local places he would play at. He also said he understands that a concert like this might be the highlight of someone’s military experience with the USO. He said he would enjoy returning again if asked by the USO, and if he was available.”



After his performance, Kroeze stayed to provide autographs and take photos with interested audience members.



USO Wisconsin Inc. is a nonprofit organization. It currently operates six centers in Wisconsin that serve more than 25,000 military families throughout the state. The USO has had a continuous presence in Wisconsin since 1943 through the global parent company, USO Inc.

Learn more about USO Wisconsin by visiting https://wi.uso.org.



