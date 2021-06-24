Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Commandos receive Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Jason Barkey 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. - An AC-130J Ghostrider aircrew with the 73rd Special Operations Squadron received multiple medals during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, June 22, 2021.

    Five Air Commandos received the Distinguished Flying Cross, and four others received single event Air Medals in recognition of extraordinary achievements during an operational mission in Afghanistan in September 2019.

    “I always say gunships are a team sport; you really can’t do something like this without a great team,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher McCall, Shadow 71 aircraft commander. “Shadow 71 has talent from front-to-back.”

    The Ghostrider crew, operating under the call sign Shadow 71, provided nearly two hours of continuous close air support for a coalition force of American and Afghan forces. During the mission, the crew engaged multiple enemy fighting positions while providing uninterrupted cover for helicopter assault forces during landing and casualty evacuation, ultimately ensuring the rescue of wounded ground forces.

    “To the entire crew of Shadow 71: Thank you for who you are; thank you for being our examples; thank you for your service to the nation; thank you for your dedication to our mission,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James C. Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command.

    Recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross are:
    Lt. Col. Christopher B. McCall, aircraft commander
    Capt. Jasen K. Hrisca, weapon systems officer
    Capt. Tyler D. Larson, combat systems officer
    Tech. Sgt. Jake M. Heathcott, lead special missions aviator
    Staff Sgt. Kyle W. Burden, sensor operator

    Recipients of the single event Air Medal are:
    Maj. Brian D. Courchesne, co-pilot (unable to attend the ceremony)
    Staff Sgt. Alex Almarlaes, SMA
    Senior Airman Brianna S. Striplin, SMA
    Senior Airman Thomas I. Fay, SMA

    The DFC is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the U.S. armed forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. The Air Medal is awarded to U.S. and civilian personnel for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight.

    The 73rd SOS plans, prepares and executes AC-130J Ghostrider gunship missions in support of joint conventional and special operations forces, providing close air support, armed reconnaissance, armed escort and air interdiction to theater commanders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 10:05
    Story ID: 399624
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos receive Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, by 2nd Lt. Jason Barkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Air Medal
    AFSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT