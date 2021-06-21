17th CONS welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony, here, at the Event Center, June 21.



The 17th CONS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Ivan Pinder-Bey, and thanked the outgoing commander, Maj. Michael Quinn, for his hard work and dedication.



The 17th CONS creates agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions essential to train, develop, and inspire the future force.

