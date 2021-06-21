Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th CONS welcomes new commander

    17th CONS welcomes new commander

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Quinn, 17th Contracting Squadron outgoing commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony, here, at the Event Center, June 21.

    The 17th CONS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Ivan Pinder-Bey, and thanked the outgoing commander, Maj. Michael Quinn, for his hard work and dedication.

    The 17th CONS creates agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions essential to train, develop, and inspire the future force.

    TAGS

    change of command
    17th Contracting Squadron
    Maj. Ivan Pinder-Bey
    Maj. Michael Quinn

