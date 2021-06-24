Training Support Center Hampton Roads (TSCHR) Bids Farewell to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Alec Goss

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Alec Goss, a native of Russellville, Arkansas joined the Navy in 2014 upon graduating high school.



At the time Goss had not made any career plans, so he decided to follow his Uncle’s example and enlist, travel and earn college tuition money.



During his tenure in the Navy, Goss traveled to Guam, Malaysia, Thailand just to name a few places.



“The Navy has taught me leadership qualities to apply to my personal life, said Goss. “Now I fully think about my actions and plan so that I succeed.”



When asked what accomplishments he was most proud of, he quickly replied the birth of my two-year-old son and earning my enlisted surface warfare specialist insignia.



“I’m proud to have served my country and I’m very thankful for the phenomenal guidance from Command Master Chief Stephen Bronder,” said Goss. “He’s an excellent leader and would go out of his way to help his sailors."



Goss will soon be back in Russellville to pursue a degree in graphics design.



TSCHR provides infrastructure support that enables learning sites to effectively and efficiently deliver combat ready personnel to the fleet.

