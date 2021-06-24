Fitness test success

Physical fitness testing resumes at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2021.



The test consists of three components: push-ups, sit-ups and the 1.5-mile run.



The fitness assessment tests an Airman’s strength along with their endurance to ensure that the Air Force has Airmen fit to fight.



The scoring system changed since the cancellation of the fitness test in March of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to move away from a one-size-fits-all model.



Scoring is placed into five-year age groups instead of 10, and the waist measurement will no longer be a requirement for the testing.



With this new change, push-ups and sit-ups will now be worth 20 points each and the 1.5-mile run will remain at 60 points.



Without the actively running fitness assessment for over a year, many service members may be unsure of whether or not they’re ready to succeed.



Thankfully, Ramstein has resources available to Airmen to help them prepare to perform with excellence.



“Airmen can visit any of our local fitness centers,” said Master Sgt. Letora Williams, 786th Force Support Squadron southside fitness center fitness and sports section chief. “They can talk to one of our staff members who will get them in touch with someone to talk to about their fitness goals, and where they may be lacking and they can give them ideas about ways to improve.”



The fitness centers adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing Airmen to exercise without risk of spreading the virus.



“We’ve gotten a lot of new equipment and increased our sanitization routines along with machines that sanitize the rooms,” said Williams. “We’ve been able to get more equipment and machines to accommodate social distancing.”



The fitness centers also have free classes available for group exercise such as spin, yoga and strength building.



The front desk at the Southside Fitness Center has the schedule for the different groups.



To participate in one of these classes, call the facility at 06371 470 294 to reserve a spot.



In addition, the Southside Fitness Center also has the Fit-to-Fight program for Airmen, to help improve their physical fitness and health.



“We just want to motivate our people to pass these tests,” said Staff Sgt. Ashli Green, 786 FSS fitness supervisor.



The classes for Fit-to-Fight take place twice a day, four times a week, over an eight-week period.



“The ‘Fit-to-Fight’ program was an added resource to help jumpstart you getting back into the healthiest you that you can be,” said Williams.



According to Tech. Sgt. Leilani Michel, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Fitness Assessment Cell, Airmen who weren’t performing well in the beginning were above the standard for the physical fitness test at the end.



To sign up for the Fit-to-Fight program or if you have any questions, send an email to nicholas.towianski@us.af.mil







Additional Information:



All Airmen are responsible for knowing when they are due to take their fitness assessment.



To find out when you are due to take the fitness test can be found at https://go.usa.gov/x6pUA.



To schedule an appointment for the test on appointment plus, go to https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/9rm3mcns/.



Once at the Appointment Plus page, have the location set to “Ramstein Air Base,” and select “Fitness Assessment Cell” for the Base Agency, then select “PT Test” for Base Service.



More information and resources on the upcoming fitness assessment can be found at https://go.usa.gov/x6pUM.

