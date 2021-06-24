NATO US military rep, CJCS recognize president of Belgian Memorial Day org

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | ZAVENTEM, Belgium – Members of the American Overseas Memorial Day Association...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | ZAVENTEM, Belgium – Members of the American Overseas Memorial Day Association Belgium watch as U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John K. Love, center, senior U.S. military representative at NATO, presents Dr. Jerome Sheridan, center left, president of the AOMDA Belgium, an outstanding public service award from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during the association's meeting June 22 at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux – Brussels. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ZAVENTEM, Belgium – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John K. Love, senior U.S. military representative at NATO, presented Dr. Jerome Sheridan, president of the American Overseas Memorial Day Association Belgium, an outstanding public service award from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during an AOMDA Belgium meeting June 22 at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux – Brussels.



Sheridan distinguished himself, according to the award citation, for his work coordinating Memorial Day ceremonies in each of Belgium’s three American military cemeteries over the past three years, including in 2020 and 2021 when he organized a virtual program in the spirit and intent of the observance.



Of receiving the recognition, Sheridan said it increased his resolve “to continue in the spirit of public service and to continue to push forward the mission of what AOMDA is all about.”



The mission of the AOMDA Belgium, according to its website, is “to perpetuate the remembrance of the members of the American armed forces who died in the defense of freedom and who are buried in Belgium.”



He has also identified service members buried in local Belgian cemeteries for which he organized individual ceremonies attended by their communities and the service member’s Families. He also developed educational opportunities to teach young Belgians about the values of freedom and democracy for which these service members gave their lives.



In his professional life, Sheridan is the director of American University’s Brussels Center and is a professor of international relations. Since his arrival at Brussels in 1991, he had directed, developed and taught academic programs on the European Union and NATO. He also serves as a lecturer at the Netherlands Defense College and as a frequent guest lecturer for various European and American audiences on transatlantic relations.