Woodworth takes the helm as new MCI-West commanding general

Marines, families and guests of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gathered for a change of command ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, June 23.



During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the outgoing commander of MCI-West, MCB Camp Pendleton, relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth.



Since 2019, as the commander of the regional command and the installation itself, Conley was responsible for running the premiere Fleet Marine Force training base on the West Coast that supports and enables the combat readiness of Marine Corps operating forces and the mission of other tenant commands by providing training opportunities, facilities, services and support responsive to the needs of Marines, sailors and their families.



During the ceremony the leaders shared their stories of past assignments, gave thanks to the guests who attended and spoke of their goals for the future.



“We have passed the colors and we have transferred command between the commanders,” said Conley. “This is a very interesting and unique command. There are few like it in the Marine Corps. There are opportunities here that you may not see anywhere else.”



Woodworth is a native of Suffield, Connecticut, and attended Colgate University of Oklahoma, and King’s College, London.



“What I'd like to focus on is long term viability of the installations and the region,” said Woodworth. “The nonnegotiable is taking care of Marines, sailors and families.”



Prior to reporting to Camp Pendleton, Woodworth served at various stations on both coasts, including Headquarters Marine Corps. He has served in various roles in the Fleet Marine Force as an F/A-18 Hornet pilot, primarily at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, where he commanded Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 from 2011-2013, and was the air station commanding officer from 2015-2018.



Woodworth is the first Marine in history to command an MCI-West installation and then return to command the region itself. Conley will go on to assume command of Marine Corps Installations Command in Quantico, Virginia.