The heart to fight, Screaming Eagles compete in combative tournament during Week of the Eagles

Winners from the combatives tournament for Week of the Eagles June 23, 2021, at Fort Campbell, Ky, pose with their command teams and retired Army Col. Greg Dadson, fromer "Proud Americans" commander after the winners ceremony for the tournament. The combatives tournament is part of the Commander's Cup competition that takes place during Week of the Eagles. The Brigade with the most points at the end of the week wins the cup. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) competed in a combative tournament as part of the Week of the Eagles June 23, 2021, at Fort Campbell Kentucky. Hosted by the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, the tourney is part of the Commander’s Cup competition series that happens during Week of the Eagles.



“Everyone came out and fought with courage and heart that’s for dang sure,” said 1st Sgt. Christopher Neff, from Headquarters Forward Support Company, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2BCT, the noncommissioned officer in-charge of the tournament. “I appreciate all the help we had to put this thing together.”



The tournament lasted three days and featured fighters from all units across the Division. Wednesday was championship day with five fights to decide which Soldiers would win each weight class and score points for their brigade towards winning the Commander’s Cup.



In the welterweight division, Spc. Theodore Buckley from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, won by submission in the first round.



“I fight till I win, doesn’t matter if its three rounds or three seconds I’ll take what I can get and I’ll win,” Buckley said.



Sgt. Jesse Geiman from Bravo Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, won the cruiserweight division by submission while Sgt. Dan Martin and Sgt. Clark Jones from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2BCT, and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, respectively, won the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions by ref stoppage.



“I got into this tournament and just kept fighting until I brought home the victory,” Jones said.



The final fight of the day in the heavyweight division featured Sgt. Roderick Lee from Fist Company, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2BCT, versus Sgt. 1st Class James Shindo from Bravo Company, 1-506, 1BCT.



The fight went three rounds and looked like anyone’s fight before Lee won by technical knockout after narrowly escaping a submission at the end of the second round.



“I didn’t know if I was winning or losing but I knew I had to give it all heart,” Lee said. “It feels amazing to win that fight.”



1st Brigade Combat Team won the most points towards the Commander’s Cup in the tournament with two battalions placing in the top three of the event. The winner of the cup will be announced before division pass and review on Thursday.

