403rd AFSB welcomes Rennard, bids farewell to Manning in change of command ceremony

CAMP WALKER, Daegu, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade welcomed Col. Lisa A. Villarreal Rennard and said goodbye to Col. Wheeler R. Manning during a change of command ceremony here June 15.



Rennard comes to the 403rd AFSB from the Pentagon, where she served as the as the

military assistant to the assistant secretary of defense for sustainment.



According to Manning, he will be going to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility to an, as yet, undetermined position.



Brig. Gen Michael D. Roache, deputy commanding general – Sustainment, Eighth Army, who served as presiding officer of the ceremony and keynote speaker, praised Manning for his many accomplishments.



“Col. Manning supported some very large organizations: U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Japan, Eighth Army, the Second Infantry Division, the 19 ESC [Expeditionary Sustainment Command], and several other rotational units, not to mention participation in several major exercises. So all of this, during a world pandemic, were significant challenges that were navigated over the course of his tenure,” Roache said. “With all those achievements and accomplishments, it really boiled down to his leadership and his ability to shape change. Col. Manning has developed a reputation for sustaining excellence and the ability to ‘Fight Tonight.’”



Roache went on to welcome Rennard back to Korea.



“(Col. Rennard) is not a stranger to Korea. She's been here not once, but twice before,” he said. “She's a very compassionate and caring leader. She has an uncompromising character, and she's committed. I'd like to welcome you to this command and I am confident that you will lead this team well.”



Manning thanked a number of individuals and praised the brigade.



“The 403rd AFSB is a great unit. It's not great because of me. It is great because of its great reputation that's larger than life itself. The men and women in this great organization continue to build upon that reputation with a transformational mindset, constantly operationalizing functions to meet the demands of the expanding mission sets here in Korea, in Japan, and in the Indo Pacific.” he said. “May God continue to bless you, your families, our great alliance, and our great nation.”



Rennard greeted those in attendance, as well as those watching the ceremony virtually, and expressed her commitment to brigade personnel and their families.



“Today I’m truly humbled and honored to have the privilege and opportunity to command this diverse, complex and dynamic unit,” she said. “I will work hard to support the warfighter and achieve the desired effects and output required, while taking care of our workforce and their families.”



Rennard, who previously served as battalion commander of the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia at Camp Carroll, South Korea, a subordinate unit of the 403rd AFSB, concluded her remarks with a quote from George Washington.



“‘To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace,’” she said. “We have an important mission here in this region of the world, especially here in Korea – and our alliances are more important than ever. Thank you all for joining us today.”



To view and download more photos of the change of command (and other brigade events), go to the Brigade Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums

