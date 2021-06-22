As Keesler welcomes a new wing commander, the base embraces a new direction and atmosphere. Assuming command of the 81st Training Wing, Col. William “Bill” Hunter arrives to the base with his own perspective.



Hunter began his career enlisted as a supplier before commissioning through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1997. Working in the finance and accounting career field, he has provided his expertise and leadership across the Defense Department. From assignments at Howard Air Force Base, Panama, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, the Pentagon and more, he progressed toward command positions.



Aside from his son’s technical training graduation at Keesler two years ago, this base and its training mission is a fresh environment to Hunter.



“It is awesome to be a part of the pride here at Keesler,” said Hunter. “Being around all of the young Airmen and being able to shape young minds is a great opportunity. Keesler already feels like home.”



Coming straight from Hurlburt Field, Florida, Hunter is familiar with the gulf coast, but Biloxi is a new home for him and his family.



“Keeping a balance between family and the mission is one of the toughest things that comes with being a leader,” said Hunter. “Staying in touch with the local community is important for my family.”



Along with connecting with the community, Hunter brings his own priorities to the wing.



“The people, the installation, the mission and the community are my main priorities as commander,” said Hunter. “The people are first and foremost. Humans are more important than hardware, and I am going to bring that mentality here. The people get the mission done. If we take care of the people, the rest gets a whole lot easier.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 16:06 Story ID: 399572 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet your new commander: Col. Hunter, by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.