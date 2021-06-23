First Change of Command at Marine Force Storage Command

Incoming commanding officer, Colonel Donald W. Harlow took over command of Marine Force Storage Command during a change of command ceremony held at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, June 23.



The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one officer to another. About 100 Marines, civilian-Marines, family and friends attended the ceremony that was held in a storage facility.



Maj. Gen. Joseph F. Shrader, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, presided over the ceremony and offered remarks to those in attendance.



Reflecting on the past few years, Shrader exclaimed, Marine Force Storage Command has made history.



MFSC was established as a regimental command in 2019, with Wahlgren taking command following an activation ceremony.



Shrader praised Wahlgren saying, “Thank you for the professionalism, work and effort that you have given to the command.”



Speaking directly to Harlow, Shrader welcomed him and his family saying, “The foundation has been laid, but there is room to grow.”



Following the change of command ceremony, Wahlgren was awarded the Legion of Merit for his conduct and service.



Reflecting on his command time Wahlgren said, “No award or successful command happens without having great people around you.”



Thanking his team Wahlgren added, “From the great work in innovation and 5G, the billions in divestments executed, and managing the day to day work, I want to say thank you to the MFSC team.”



Following this command, Wahlgren moves to Camp Humphreys, Korea where he will serve with U. S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.



Harlow comes from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he was assigned as the assistant chief of staff, G3, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.



“I’m incredibly honored and humbled for the opportunity to join this world class organization, and I’m eager to get after the work ahead of us,” said Harlow.



MFSC, headquartered at MCLB Albany, provides storage, stock readiness, and maintenance management of Marine Corps ground equipment and associated collateral materiel held in assigned Marine Corps Logistics Command’s inventory in order to ensure globally responsive materiel support to the total force.

