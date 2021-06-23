Assistant Public Works Officer Honored for Tour of Duty in National Capital Region

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Lieutenant Hector E. Arellano, assistant public works officer and facilities contracts...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Lieutenant Hector E. Arellano, assistant public works officer and facilities contracts branch head for Public Works Department Washington, has completed his tour of duty at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, earning the Navy Commendation Medal for professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties from May 2018 to June 2021. see less | View Image Page

Lieutenant Hector E. Arellano, assistant public works officer and facilities contracts branch head for Public Works Department Washington, has completed his tour of duty at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, earning the Navy Commendation Medal for professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties from May 2018 to June 2021.



As assistant public works officer at Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Arellano led the team responsible for Facilities Engineering Life Cycle Management of the NRL’s $1.08 billion PRV facility, executing over $48.7 million worth of construction and design work that supported NRL’s acquisition strategy and infrastructure requirements. He spearheaded the critical $1.4 million Infrastructure Condition Assessment Program effort on NRL, which covered 90 facilities. This effort helped determine the level of effort required to properly maintain NRL inventory. He coordinated the NRL planning and execution efforts between multiple stakeholders to produce a quality preventive maintenance program for utilities assets, which include chilled water, steam, compressed air, electric, natural gas, sanitary sewer, and potable water. He led the execution of the $450,000 effort to accurately inventory 2,300 assets, as well as identification and prioritization of crucial projects and staffing required to support NRL’s critical research and development mission.



As facility support contracts branch head, Arellano effectively led the contractor transition of a newly-awarded $236 million Regional Base Operating Support and Federal Supply Schedules contract. The effort of creating and executing a cohesive transition plan minimized service disruptions and mission impacts to customers. He managed 19 service contracts valued at $27 million per year and led all COVID-19 cleaning and decontamination services, executing over 25 task orders totaling $1.1 million and enable continuation of operations for Naval Support Activity Washington and its tenant commands.



Arellano’s accomplishments over the last three years serving in the National Capital Region were matched by a pair of major life milestones.



“My wife and I were fortunate enough to welcome our first child, our daughter, Sofia,” Arellano said. “And most recently our second child, our son, Mateo.”



Arellano’s Navy career will continue in Norfolk, Va., where he will serve as the Aide to the Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic.