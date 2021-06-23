Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for up to $240 million on June 17.



The award went to six service disabled, veteran-owned firms and will be for general construction projects, primarily within the NAVFAC Northwest area of responsibility.



“We’re pleased to award this MACC, which represents the Navy’s intent to use small businesses to meet our mission requirements here in the Northwest,” said NAVFAC Northwest Operations Officer Cmdr. Jeff Richer.



Types of projects include new construction, repair, alteration, demolition and renovation of commercial and institutional facilities, administrative and industrial facilities, housing facilities, warehouses, hangars and fire stations.



The first part of this contract $3.4 million, has been awarded to Environet Inc., of Kamuela, Hawaii, for heating systems repairs at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.



Along with Environet, Inc., the other firms included in this award are; Advanced Technology Construction Corp of Tacoma, IE Pacific Inc. of Escondido, California., SeaPac Engineering Inc. of Los Angeles, California, Shape Construction Inc. of Poulsbo, and Veteran’s Northwest Construction of Seattle.



This contract was competitively procured via the Fed Biz Ops online website with twenty-one proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 Story ID: 399556 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US This work, NAVFAC Northwest Awards Contract to Six Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Businesses, by Ken Johnson