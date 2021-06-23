Assessing Biohazards Lurking in the Air

New technology the size of a carry-on bag can augment the way warfighters monitor and detect indoor biological hazards. An automated, intricate, and analytical technique that detects and identifies bioaerosol threats without being monitored provides enhanced capability and decreases burden for warfighters.
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) worked in partnership with the Army Research Office to fund Zeteo Tech Inc. through a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III award to create an instrument capable of detecting bioaerosol threats that can continuously monitor an indoor environment for anomalous bioaerosol activity and be run remotely.
Bioaerosols are microscopic airborne particles of biological origin that can be dead or alive and pathogenic (capable of causing disease) or non-pathogenic. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19, is just one example of a microbe that can be transmitted by aerosols and become a serious threat to warfighters and the public.
Aerosolized pathogens can secretly lurk in the air without activating any of the human senses—they are tasteless, odorless, inaudible, and invisible to the human eye. Their surreptitious nature gives them the advantage of invading, transmitting, and infecting people days before any onset of symptoms. This has pushed the Department of Defense to think creatively on how to innovate and develop technology capable of providing early warning and detection of bioaerosol hazards.
This technology is called the BioFlyte z200, and it provides a cost-effective, rapid biological detection system that collects air samples to identify potential biological aerosol hazards in near real time, while costing just pennies per test to run a sample.
This detection technology packages and automates intricate laboratory processes using novel Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization – Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry and can complete sample to result in under five minutes. It processes and interrogates the sample for unique features by:
