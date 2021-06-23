1st Lt. David Montes receives leadership award

SLOAN, Nev. – First Lieutenant David Montes, 650th Regional Support Group (RSG) HHC Company Commander, was recognized for his outstanding performance and leadership during his time as an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) on June 13, 2021.



The Major Thomas “Tom” Zeugner Leadership Award was presented to 1st Lt. David Montes during a ceremony at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center by Ross Bryant, Director of Veteran Affairs for University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), and his wife, Ms. Amy Lynn Frost. 1st Lt. Montes is the 23rd recipient of this award.



“I am extremely honored to be receiving this award.” 1st Lt. Montes states. “Ever since I saw the first presentation of this award when I was a freshman, I made it a goal to not only be the best and earn it, but to help others around me achieve their goals. I am going to strive to continue being the best so I can make every organization I enter better than when I got there”, he continued.



1st Lt. David Montes, graduated in 2019, with a Bachelor in Science in Nutrition from UNLV. As a cadet, he was selected as the Army ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate for his graduating class, and was ranked among the top 20% of Army ROTC graduates nationwide.



Cadets are ranked on the national Order of Merit List (OML) by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in physical fitness, and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training. All Army ROTC seniors across the nation are ranked in the OML. A cadet’s positioning on the OML can determine his or her priority in being chosen for the branch or occupational specialty of choice.



Major Thomas C.M. “Tom” Zeugner was the commander of the 543rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Control Team (EODCT), 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps. Prior to being deployed, he was Commander of California State University, San Bernardino ROTC. On February 27, 1991, Maj. Zeugner was killed by small arms fire while deployed during the Gulf War. Ms. Frost created an endowment in his name, the following year.

