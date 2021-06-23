NSA Bahrain Holds Change of Command

Capt. William Lane relieved Capt. Gregory Smith as the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain commanding officer during a change of command ceremony on base, June 23.



Attendance at the ceremony was limited, with social distancing and mask wearing mitigations to alleviate the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Smith, a native of Parkville, Maryland and 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, assumed command of NSA Bahrain in July 2019. During Smith's remarks, he expressed gratitude for his NSA Bahrain team.



“I thank you, the men and women of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, to those wearing the uniform of our nation and the civilians who stand proudly beside them to serve the fleet, the fighters, and our families,” said Smith. “I am so grateful for all of you who serve our country, in uniform or out, and there is certainly a special bond that forms between those who deploy or serve overseas together, but the real magic of this place — Naval Support Activity Bahrain — and what I will certainly miss the most is the people who serve here.”



Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, presided over the ceremony, and commended NSA Bahrain’s success during Smith’s command.



“Despite the challenges presented by the complexity of this location, Greg Smith has done great things for Team Bahrain and for our community,” said Gray. “Greg expertly managed this installation’s daily operations throughout all the myriad of challenges — including a global pandemic — all the while ensuring critical support services were provided to all Navy personnel and tenant commands so they could continue operating and executing their missions.”



Under Smith’s leadership, NSA Bahrain was recognized with many accolades over the past two years, including receiving the 2021 CNIC Installation Excellence Award for a large installation, and being honored with the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence, which recognizes outstanding and innovative efforts among those operating and maintaining U.S. military installations.



“From engagement with our local community and facilitating solid relationships with our Bahraini hosts — to supporting tenant commands and visiting units — to maintaining morale and the health and well-being of our force — Naval Support Activity Bahrain, under Greg Smith’s leadership, has continually and consistently answered our nation’s call with dedication, a sense of urgency and a positive can-do attitude,” said Gray.



After reading his orders, Smith thanked his wife and children for their support and announced that he will head to Commander, Navy Region Southeast as the Chief of Staff.



Lane, from Naples, Florida, assumed command of NSA Bahrain following his most recent tour as Deputy Director for the Defense Operations Directorate at the U.S. Mission to NATO.



During Lane’s speech, he reinforced the role of teamwork in the command’s success.



“It takes all of us working together and putting the team and mission success ahead of ourselves to make a winning team; and we are a winning team,” said Lane. “Your achievements over the past two years are a credit to each of you; and I am reassured with pride and confidence in this team that I have the remarkable privilege of being a part of.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

