Men’s Health – Invest in Your Future

June is Men’s Health Month, a time to emphasize men’s well-being and create awareness by providing men with powerful tips and information they can utilize to continue making health a top priority.



Men of all ages often put health and wellness on the back burner in favor of working, taking care of family and handling other obligations. On average, men also live sicker, die younger than women and are less likely to talk to a health care provider.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading causes of death for men are heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries.



Unintentional injuries are simply accidents. Though a leading cause of death for men – and Americans of all ages – many unintentional injuries can be easily prevented.



As one of the leading causes for worry, heart disease can be combated. Heart disease means more than just heart attacks: strokes and high blood pressure are also concerns for men and can lead to severe complications when undetected and left untreated. In addition, Men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women.



Men can take control and be on the right track for health and wellness by following some key tips:

• Eat right. Take control of what’s on the dinner plate, favoring a healthy diet of nutrient-rich foods.

• Hydrate. Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

• Exercise. Keep moving and get at least 30 minutes of mild-to-moderate exercise every day.

• Maintain a healthy weight. Losing excess pounds – and keeping them off – can lower the risk of heart disease as well as various types of cancer.

• Manage stress. If there are feelings of constantly being on edge or under pressure, lifestyle habits may suffer. Take steps to reduce stress and learn positive coping skills.

• Sleep. Plan for seven to eight hours of high-quality sleep each night.

• Break unhealthy habits. Quitting tobacco use and limiting alcohol consumption helps decrease the risk of chronic disease.

• Checkups. Don’t wait to visit the doctor until something is seriously wrong. Maintain health and prevent disease through preventive care like knowing personal numbers for key stats like cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and body fat percentage.

• Engage. Get involved in social and volunteer activities in the community to stay connected.



Men’s Health Month is a reminder to think about what’s important. Early detection and preventative health measures can help obtain good health and enable spending more time with loved ones.



For more information on men’s health and other wellness topics, visit USAFwellness.com or contact your local Civilian Health Promotion Services team.