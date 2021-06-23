Former Navy Chief, USNS Suppo, Logistics Officer Helps Sustain Fleet

Courtesy Photo | Raphael Cui, assistant Combat Logistics Force logistics officer, or ACLO, at Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Raphael Cui, assistant Combat Logistics Force logistics officer, or ACLO, at Military Sealift Command Far East, adroitly juggles schedules and cargo – along with myriad other competing priorities. see less | View Image Page

Keeping U.S. Navy and partner nations’ ships supplied and on station throughout the vast Indo-Pacific region requires one critical skill – the ability to juggle.



In this case, it’s not juggling to entertain but to sustain.



Every day, Raphael Cui, assistant Combat Logistics Force logistics officer, or ACLO, at Military Sealift Command Far East, adroitly juggles schedules and cargo – along with myriad other competing priorities.



“The ACLO provides theater sustainment support to U.S. Navy units across all areas of responsibility,” Cui said.



“Let's just say that I help provide the tools warfighters need to maintain their at-sea sustainment levels for provisions, parts, and consumables they need to meet their assigned missions and taskings.”



As MSC Far East’s subject matter expert on every aspect of the U.S. Navy’s Combat Logistics Force’s operations, Cui is at the hub of the sustainment wheel.



“The ACLO serves as the primary point of contact for Military Sealift Command's global Combat Logistics Force fleet support network that is integrated with the supply chain and operational forces to provide effective and efficient sustainment at sea,” Cui said.



His entire career to date has prepared him for this important position. After 20 years, as an aviation storekeeper in the U.S. Navy, Cui retired as a Navy chief and became a supply officer aboard MSC ships.



“I grew up in the Philippines and found joining the Navy as an opportunity to grow, most importantly to provide a better life for my family, and better education for my two kids, one who eventually went on to get a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Florida and the other an MBA from Harvard. I consider these my greatest accomplishments,” Cui said.



“The Navy and MSC taught me a lot and have been a great influence in molding the person that I am today.”



Part of Cui’s success in his current role at MSC FE, can be attributed to his past experiences. He knows how to take care of ships and meet their needs so the ships’ crews can provide other ships with the supplies they need because he’s “been there.”



Before becoming the ACLO at MSC FE, Cui, was a civil service mariner. He served as the supply officer aboard the dry cargo/ammunition ships USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) and USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6); the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199); the fast combat support ship, USNS Bridge (T-AOE 10); and the submarine tender, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).



“Being an MSC supply officer broadened my knowledge, ability and experience of frontline, tactical logistics and how best to support our warfighters and allied partners,” Cui said.



“Having been on the other side of the fence has helped me see my current job from two lenses. I am able to seamlessly shift roles when a need arises that requires me to look at issues and challenges from different angles, so I can make well calculated decisions and recommendations.”



Cui explains that the technical knowledge he “picked up” in the Navy as part of the supply and logistics world, coupled with the leadership and management skills he developed, have served him well during his MSC tenure, both from his shipboard MSC suppo days to his responsibilities now as an ACLO. After 35 years in the industry, the former Navy chief knows most every nuanced consideration that goes into accomplishing that mission.



His experience and expertise equate to knowledge of multiple platforms’ logistics capabilities, load configuration options and capacities, cargo re-supply/load-out planning, and the inventory management processes, but that’s not all. Cui is also well versed in planning for underway replenishments at sea, CLF civil service mariner workforce engagement, customer ships and supply chain activities. A successful supply chain includes load planning, delivering required supplies, and educating the MSC workforce on safely executing all the MSC CLF load management business rules.



That’s quite a bit of responsibility to juggle, but Cui would have it no other way. Regardless of where he sits, whether underway or shore side, the MSC and U.S. Navy veteran says joining MSC was a good decision for him.



“With MSC, there’s a great potential for growth,” he said.



“It’s challenging but at the same time rewarding, and you have the opportunity to see different places around the globe.”



As he’s traveled the world, Cui says the most challenging considerations for the U.S. Navy’s Combat Logistics Force are ships’ ever-changing schedules. Even the slightest change in plans can disrupt meticulous logistics planning.



“To overcome the challenges [and meet mission requirements], you just have to make decisions based on what you have at hand at the moment.



Despite all that, Cui draws a lot of satisfaction from his role and responsibilities and knowing he is “making an impact on a global scale.”



Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



Task force commanders employ these ships to ensure mission accomplishment. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 is the U.S. 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready

logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships that keep units throughout 7th Fleet armed, fueled and fed.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.



Military Sealift Command is the leading provider of ocean transportation for the Navy and the rest of the Department of Defense - operating approximately 125 ships daily around the globe.