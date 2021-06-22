Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners searching for missing freediver off Kauai

    Coast Guard 14th District news

    The Coast Guard 14th District is responsible for a vast area of the Pacific Ocean......

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Kauai Police Department are searching for a missing freediver off Kauai, Tuesday.

    The 47 year-old male freediver was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and using a clear milk jug as a dive float in the vicinity of Glass Beach, Kauai.

    Anyone with information regarding the freedivers whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

    At 11:11 a.m., Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Kauai Police Department stating that the freediver did not return and his car remained in the parking lot at Glass Beach.

    Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched multiple Coast Guard assets. The Japan Coast Guard vessel Kojima, currently in Honolulu for search and rescue exercises, will also be joining the search.

    Currently searching are:
    - An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew
    -An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
    -Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
    -The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    -The crew of the Japan Coast Guard vessel Kojima (The 3rd PL21)
    -Kauai Police Department
    -Kauai Fire Department Air One helicopter aircrew

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 20:11
    Story ID: 399482
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 308
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Kauai
    HC-130
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    MH-65
    CGC Joseph Gerczak

