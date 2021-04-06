Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLCSD Sailor Makes a Difference!

    Sailor Huffman Rescue

    Photo By Jennie Sargent | Sailor Huffman read more read more

    NATIONAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Story by Jennie Sargent 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Friday, June 4th, 2021

    Sailor ReVohn Huffman's quick thinking and heroic actions saved a woman in a head-on crash on Harbor Drive, National City. Huffman was at his worksite on Naval Base San Diego when he looked up when he heard a loud crash. Just outside of Gate 9 was a head-on collision between two vehicles. Huffman ran to the Sentry and notified him to call for rescue. He then ran to a woman in one of the smoking vehicles and assisted her out of her car. Huffman was the first on scene and also assisted the Base Officers and National City Police when they arrived later.

    Bravo Zulu Huffman! Thank you for your brave actions.

    Photos courtesy of Domingo P. Tacla, Jr

