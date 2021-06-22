TN National Guard contracting team deploys

A farewell ceremony for the Tennessee National Guard’s 1957th Contingency Contracting Team was held at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on June 22.



The 1957th is heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete pre-deployment training before flying to the Horn of Africa for a nine-month deployment.



Made up of five Soldiers, the 1957th is a Nashville based team that facilitates contracts for logistical services like food, lodging, and supplies. The Soldiers have been training for over a year in anticipation for this mission.



“The team has accomplished a lot of training prior to heading out,” said Capt. Eric Bolin, Purchasing and Contracting Specialist for the Tennessee National Guard’s United States Property & Fiscal Office. “They have successfully completed an exercise-evaluation and undergone training on new computer systems and programs.”



Contracting teams are responsible for essential services that are normally not available. While in Africa, the team’s focus will be establishing contracts for service members, local nationals, and international allies deployed in the region.



“The 1957th will be establishing important contracts, which provide vital assets to our forces so that they can accomplish their assigned duties,” said Bolin. “Contracts are often given to local workers which really helps drive the economy in the area.”



The 1957th has plenty of experience, as all members have been contracting for years, to include Sgt. 1st Class Brett Lashlee, who was with the 1957th during their last deployment in 2012.



“We are excited to get this mission started,” said Lashlee. “After a long buildup of training and preparations, I think we’re all ready to fulfill our duties overseas and complete a successful mission.”



The Tennessee National Guard continues to maintain a high operations tempo. Currently, hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen are deployed overseas, as well as hundreds continuing the fight within our communities against COVID-19, all while maintaining regularly scheduled training operations throughout the year.

