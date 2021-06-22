USFFC ANNOUNCES NEXT FLEET MASTER CHIEF

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) selected the command’s 20th Fleet Master Chief June 17, 2021.



Adm. Christopher W. Grady announced that later this year, Fleet Master Chief John Perryman, currently serving as the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Strategic Command, will relieve Fleet Master Chief Rick O’Rawe, who has served as the fleet’s senior enlisted leader since July 2018.



“Master Chief Perryman was selected from a group of the Navy’s most qualified and experienced leaders,” said Grady. “His track record of leadership, technical expertise, character and commitment to our Sailors and their families made him the right choice, and I look forward to serving alongside him.”



In his new assignment, Perryman will serve as the command's senior enlisted advisor for more than 100,000 active duty and reserve personnel who serve on more than 120 ships and submarines and nearly 80 shore activities within the USFFC area of responsibility.



“I’m honored and humbled to have been selected for the opportunity to serve our Sailors and their families as the next fleet master chief,” said Perryman. “They are truly the center of our universe, and I’m excited to get to work on their behalf to give them everything they need to remain the most ready and capable Navy the world has ever known.”



In 2010, Perryman completed the Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat Capstone course before reporting to the USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as chief of the boat. Perryman’s other command senior enlisted leader positions include tactical readiness evaluation team chief on the staff of Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, command master chief for Commander, Submarine Group Seven, and force master chief for Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic.



A native of San Antonio, Perryman began his Navy career at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill., in August of 1994.



O’Rawe will transition to the Fleet Reserve later this year after 29 years of faithful and honorable service. He will continue to serve active and retired Marines, Sailors, and their families as the Director of Norfolk’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



USFFC mans, trains, equips, certifies and employs combat-ready naval forces capable of conducting prompt, sustained naval, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests.

