Installation welcomes new garrison commander, Ramirez elated to come to Coastal Georgia

Photo By Christopher Fletcher | The U.S. Army Installation Management Command Director for Directorate-Readiness, Brenda Lee McCullough passes the Garrison colors to incoming Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, June 22 on Fort Stewart. Prior to arriving on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Ramirez was assigned as the director for the U.S. Army G-2's Foreign Intelligence Directorate in Washington D.C.

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison hosted a change of command ceremony, June 22 on Fort Stewart, from outgoing Garrison Commander, Col. Bryan Logan, to incoming Garrison Commander, Col. Manuel Ramirez.



The ceremony marked the official welcome for Ramirez and his Family to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Coastal Georgia.



The U.S. Army Installation Management Command Director for Directorate-Readiness, Brenda Lee McCullough presided over the ceremony.



“He is ideally suited to lead the Fort Stewart team and support the priorities and requirements set by the Maj. Gen. (Charles) Costanza and the IMCOM priorities set by Lt. Gen. (Douglas) Gabram,” McCullough said of Ramirez.



Ramirez said he is happy to be back in the South.



“My Family and I have been hugely impressed with the Southern hospitality of Fort Stewart, my fellow commanders and surrounding communities, as you all have welcomed us to our new home with open arms,” Ramirez said. “I’m extremely honored to take command and serve alongside a distinguished team that directly supports the Army’s number one priority, people.”



Prior to arriving on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Ramirez was assigned as the director for the U.S. Army G-2’s Foreign Intelligence Directorate in Washington D.C. Ramirez has multiple combat deployments to Iraq, most recently in 2008, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn as an Intelligence Planner in the United States Forces-Iraq’s Intelligence Directorate.



“One of [my] priorities is people. From renovations to the barracks, making sure that the Families and the Dogface Soldiers that we support here on Fort Stewart have the proper things that they need, that their children are taken care of and that their schools are good,” Ramirez said.



Additionally, Ramirez hailed the over 180 services provided by the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison on a daily basis in an effort to support the communities both on and off the installation.



“This is going to be a great opportunity that I look forward to,” Ramirez said. “It’s going to be a challenging opportunity but it’s also going to be a great one.”