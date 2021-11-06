NAVAL POSTGRADUATE DENTAL SCHOOL GRADUATION 2021

This year marked the Naval Postgraduate Dental School’s (NPDS) 97th graduation at the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NML&PDC). Twenty-two residents comprise the NPDS Class of 2021. Nine residents completed 3-year residencies in Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Orofacial Pain, Periodontics, and Prosthodontics. Eleven completed 2-year residencies in Comprehensive Dentistry and Endodontics. Two completed the one year Advanced Education in General Dentistry program. Additionally, 20 residents completed courses which qualify them to receive a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS).



The 2021 graduates’ accomplishments were recognized and honors were rendered on June 8th by the NPDS family. The Commanding Officer, CAPT Rachel Myaing, and the Dean, CAPT Steven Stokes delivered some emotional words of recognition and inspiration in a private assembly for the graduates in the Memorial auditorium on the campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Exiting the assembly, CAPT Raynese Fikes lead the graduates into a hallway where the entire NPDS family had secretly gathered in a “manning the rails” formation to cheer and congratulate them.



On June 11th, NPDS hosted a virtual award ceremony to recognize the NPDS award winners, graduates, and departing faculty. The VIP guest speakers included RDML Rick Freedman (39th Navy Dental Corp Chief), CAPT Rachel Myaing (CO, NML&PDC), CAPT Steven Stokes (NPDS Dean), CAPT Raynese Fikes (NPDS Associate Dean), CAPT Rebecca Lee (International College of Dentists, Deputy Regent for the Navy, USA Section), and Dr. Drew Fallis (Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs, Postgraduate Dental College, USUHS). Graduation Awards were presented to the following individuals: Civism Award presented to the Civilian(s) who have made significant contributions to NPDS Programs-Dr. Glen Imamura; Dean’s Award for Teaching Excellence-LCDR James Hawkins; NPDS Research Winners- 1st Place-LCDR William Gallagher (Endodontics), 2nd Place-LCDR Jeffrey Smith (Prosthodontics), 3rd Place LT Keith Argraves (Endodontics); Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence (Top First Year Resident)-LCDR Matthew Simon; Chief of the Corps Award for Excellence (Top Graduating Resident)-LCDR Christopher Tully.



This year, residents were able to view the graduation at home with their families and loved ones who have shared in the successes and sacrifices in order to support their resident’s impressive personal achievement and celebrate this new professional milestone. This newest class of dental specialists will be continuing their military careers in assignments across the globe meeting fleet requirements and providing specialty dental care in support of Warfighter readiness.



Presenting the Naval Postgraduate Dental School Class of 2021

LTC Adam Ochsner, USA (Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

MAJ Dawnyetta Marable, USA (Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Hillary Metcalf (Orofacial Pain; MS, Oral Biology USUHS)

LCDR Christopher Tully (Periodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LT Stefano Palazzolo (Periodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Krystal Burns (Prosthodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Danielle Marquis (Prosthodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Jeffrey Smith (Prosthodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Tuan Tran (Prosthodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR David Burr (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Anthony Chia (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Catherine Daniel (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Phillip Jenkins (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Stephanie Mora (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Yamel Ramirez (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

Maj Francine Seeto (Comprehensive Dentistry; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR Jeffrey Clark (Endodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LCDR William Gallagher (Endodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LT Keith Argraves (Endodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LT Anthony Fioretti (Endodontics; MS, Oral Biology, USUHS)

LT Jordan Jackson (Advanced Education in General Dentistry)

LT Zachary Landgraf (Advanced Education in General Dentistry)

