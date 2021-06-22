MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Seven flights of U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in Airman Leadership School Class 21-6 took their class photos today, June 22, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee.



ALS prepares Senior Airmen to become noncommissioned officers, and it is an accredited course by the Community College of the Air Force.



The class photos were the first in more than a year and a half and after enlisted professional military education went all virtual during the pandemic. The Lankford EPME Center is steadily returning in-resident classes back to the campus.



The class will graduate at a closed morning ceremony scheduled for July 9. The event will broadcast live for family, friends, and units on TEC’s social media accounts at Facebook @ANGTECTV and TEC TV’s VIMEO account https://vimeo.com/event/545519.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 12:35 Story ID: 399419 Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EPME class photos a sign of returning campus experience, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.