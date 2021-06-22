Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPME class photos a sign of returning campus experience

    ALS 21-6 flight photo

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | United States Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 21-6 at the Lankford Enlisted...... read more read more

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Seven flights of U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in Airman Leadership School Class 21-6 took their class photos today, June 22, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee.

    ALS prepares Senior Airmen to become noncommissioned officers, and it is an accredited course by the Community College of the Air Force.

    The class photos were the first in more than a year and a half and after enlisted professional military education went all virtual during the pandemic. The Lankford EPME Center is steadily returning in-resident classes back to the campus.

    The class will graduate at a closed morning ceremony scheduled for July 9. The event will broadcast live for family, friends, and units on TEC’s social media accounts at Facebook @ANGTECTV and TEC TV’s VIMEO account https://vimeo.com/event/545519.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    This work, EPME class photos a sign of returning campus experience, by MSgt Mike Smith

    TAGS

    leadership
    ANG
    education
    USAF
    EPME
    ALS

