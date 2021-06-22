European Best Sniper Team Competition 2021

HOHENFELS, Germany- The fifth annual European Best Sniper Team Competition will kick off Aug. 5-14, 2021, at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



This will be the first time this competition has been held on a location other than Grafenwoehr since it began.



“The competition is going to be a lot of fun,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeannoel Howell, the match director for the European Best Sniper Team Competition 21. “There will be a lot of grueling challenges, and they will have to incorporate every aspect they learned in sniper school, as well as push past their own limitations.”



This competition includes many other NATO Ally and Partner countries, who will bring their own weapons and ammunition to participate in the competition.



“Because so many countries are involved, it gives the sniper community a chance to cooperate on a multinational level, and build comradery within the sniper community and throughout NATO,” said Howell. “Events like this are always a great opportunity to enhance interoperability between partners and allies.”



There are three main criteria for participating in the European Best Sniper Team Competition; competitors and spotters must be sniper-qualified; they must be stationed in or regionally aligned with Europe, and they must be physically fit.



“We are looking forward to seeing the different teams out there participating in this year’s competition,” said Howell. “We are expecting a lot of people to participate and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”



For more information you can call Match Headquarters at DSN 522-5717 and request a registration card.

Date Taken: 06.22.2021