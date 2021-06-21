Contractors complete seal-coating work around Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work by contractors with Scott Construction of Lake Delton, Wis., for seal-coating...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work by contractors with Scott Construction of Lake Delton, Wis., for seal-coating work is shown on the roadway near the Main Gate on June 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, consisted of sealing cracks, applying two coats of mastic sealer, and then repainting the pavement markings on several paved surfaces throughout Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) coordinated a contract earlier in 2021 to have seal-coating work completed on several roadways and parking areas around Fort McCoy.



Dan Hanson, DPW Construction Inspection Branch chief, said a $331,000 contract was awarded to Scott Construction of Lake Delton, Wis., to do the work.



“This project consisted of sealing the cracks, applying two coats of mastic sealer, and then repainting the pavement markings on several paved surfaces throughout Fort McCoy,” Hanson said.



Areas covered included the parking lot at 1681, South 8th Ave., South M Street (Main Gate area), West 12th Ave., East Headquarters Road, East K Street, and many streets and driveways at South Post Housing, Hanson said.



“The work was mainly complete by mid-June,” Hanson said.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements every year.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works contributed to this article.)