U.S. National Guard Supports Tradewinds Mission in Guyana

210620-N-DA827-009 TIMEHRI, Guyana (June 20, 2021) 1st Lieutenant Justin Hepburn, from Williamsport, PA, is a Florida National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, out of Brooksville, Fla., supporting the exercises and mission of Tradewinds, June 20, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

TIMEHRI, Guyana (June 20, 2021) – Tradewinds 2021, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, multinational, Caribbean security exercise, is currently underway in the country of Guyana, and includes strengthening partnerships though real-world support to assist with the mission.

1st Lieutenant Kevon Harris, from Miami, Fla., is a Florida National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, out of Brooksville, Fla., and is in Guyana in support of Tradewinds 2021.

“I’m here to help with the aviation aspect, and ground transportation to and from different objective landing zones,” said Harris.

During the Tradewinds 2021 exercise, U.S. military forces have been at several locations throughout the country, assisting with the mission of training local and coalition forces. Having aerial support helps the mission run smoothly.

“We’ve set up different landing zones, different points where we can drop off Guyana forces to assist with their missions, and we’ve also been preparing our aircraft for future missions,” said Harris. “American forces are assisting Guyana forces in different jobs capabilities, whether it’s supply capabilities, ground infantry, and showing them tactics to build alliances between our countries.”

1st Lieutenant Justin Hepburn, from Williamsport, PA, is also a Blackhawk pilot with the 185th supporting the Tradewinds mission, and assisting U.S. and partner nation militaries with what they need to execute their individual exercises.

“We’ve been doing a lot of planning and mission briefs, basically gearing ourselves up to support as much of the ground mission as possible,” said Hepburn. “We’ve done some air movements and resupplies, some helo cast operations, and we’re going to be doing paradrops later in the week.”

In addition to preparing for the training exercises, plans are also in place for the care and upkeep of the aircraft, as well as many details not often thought about by those outside of the aviation community.

“We’re preparing to shift gears to maintenance of the aircraft, and creating zones for the distance we can go from the airfield,” said Hepburn. “We’ve got to have our ducks in a row as far as where we can stage product and how far we can get it with the ability to return to get fuel. We can only go so far and put so much time on station before we have to return. That’s a big part of the planning, creating those limitations and briefing from the airfield to the tactical operations center so guidance can be provided.”

Both pilots have been busy conducting missions and planning for future missions, but have gotten to see a bit of the country, meet some of its residents, and reflect why this mission is so important.

“It’s cool coming to a new country,” said Hepburn. “We get to experience different cultures and see how other people live. It’s very humbling to be here, everybody we’ve dealt with has been very friendly. It’s been a great experience and a great country to come to.”

“Diplomacy is extremely important throughout the world,” said Harris, “If we can strengthen partnerships with different countries, obviously we’ll have a better world.”

Tradewinds 2021 is an exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability.